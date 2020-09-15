Ipswich man found guilty of deliberately driving his car at three men

A 32-year-old Ipswich man who deliberately mounted a pavement in Ipswich town centre and drove at a group of men - leaving one of them with life-changing injuries - has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Thomas Broughton was cleared today (Tuesday September 15)) at Ipswich Crown Court of three offences of attempted murder but was convicted of one offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two offences of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was also found guilty of dangerous driving. He had denied all the charges.

In a touching victim impact statement read to the court, the wife of Shaun Littlewood – who suffered serious head and brain injuries – described the devastating affect the collision had had on her family and said their lives would “never be the same again.”

Sarah Littlewood said she and Shaun had been married for 14 years and had two children aged 22 and 20.

She described her husband as being “outgoing and having a large personality” and as “always living life to the full.”

He had worked at Felixstowe Docks for 21 years where he was well liked and respected and during the Thursday night clap for carers during lockdown her husband’s colleagues had clapped for him as well as NHS staff.

As a result of COVID restrictions she was unable to visit her husband in hospital for seven weeks while he was seriously ill, which had been heartbreaking.

She said that her children and her husband’s father, who has a pacemaker, had all suffered as a result of the events of March 8.

“Our lives will never be the same,” said Mrs Littlewood.

As a result of the collision Mr Littlewood had been left with limited mobility on his left hand side and had problems with his memory.

When he left a rehabilitation centre last month he was using a wheelchair but could could walk short distances with help. It was hoped his condition would improve with further rehabilitation

Adjourning sentence until next month, Judge Martyn Levett told Broughton: “I should make it clear you are facing a lengthy prison sentence.”

The court heard that as a result of the late night collision in St Helen’s Street, Ashley Green, another member of the group, was struck by Broughton’s Audi A3 on the pavement and spent several days in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

A third victim, Brandon Mann, was clipped by the car and received an injury to his leg which didn’t require hospital treatment.

During Broughton’s trial Peter Gair, prosecuting, claimed he had deliberately driven his car at the men’s group in revenge for an altercation which happened in the street a few moments earlier.

Giving evidence, Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, claimed he had swerved on to the pavement in St Helen’s Street after he saw a flash and thought something had been thrown at his car.

“I must have pulled the steering wheel slightly to the left when I saw the flash,” said Broughton.

He said he heard a bang and was aware his windscreen had cracked but didn’t realise anyone was injured until he looked in his rear view mirror and saw someone lying in the road and someone running after his car.

Broughton said he had panicked when he saw he was being chased and had driven over a red traffic light on his way back to his brother’s flat.

Broughton claimed earlier that evening he had been leaving the Waterlily pub in St Helen’s Street when he had been verbally abused by a man before being set upon by at least three men.

He denied deliberately driving at the men on the pavement and said he hadn’t intended to kill anyone or cause serious harm.

