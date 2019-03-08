Man to stand trial for shoplifting and possessing a knife

An Ipswich man accused of shoplifting and having a knife in the town centre will stand trial in August.

Before Ipswich Crown on Monday April 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Francis Snell, 31, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to having a lock knife in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, stealing four bottles of brandy from Sainsbury's and assault by beating.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on February 25 this year.

Snell's two day trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing August 5.

Snell was released on unconditional bail.