Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man to stand trial for shoplifting and possessing a knife

PUBLISHED: 18:32 15 April 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of shoplifting and having a knife in the town centre will stand trial in August.

Before Ipswich Crown on Monday April 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Francis Snell, 31, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to having a lock knife in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, stealing four bottles of brandy from Sainsbury's and assault by beating.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on February 25 this year.

Snell's two day trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing August 5.

Snell was released on unconditional bail.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Calls to secure Fisons site after fire treated as suspicious

Authorities believe that the fire at the former Fisons site was suspicious Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe hit by points failure

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe are affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists