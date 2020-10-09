E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of assaulting kebab delivery driver to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2020

Man to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court for assaulting a kebab delivery driver

The trial of a man accused of assaulting a kebab delivery driver will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (October 9) was Alex Steward, 23, of Shakespeare Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding Shaheen Temory with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and assaulting him causing actual bodily harm on July 15 last year.

Alex Steward and his cousin Andrew Steward, 33, of Brooksfield Way, Ipswich, both pleaded not guilty to affray on July 15 and Andrew Steward denied stealing an iPhone from Mr Temory on the same date.

The men’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a warned list commencing July 12 next year.

A further hearing will take place during the week of May 17.

Both men are on unconditional bail.

