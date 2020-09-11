Man jailed after attempting to snatch handbag off woman
PUBLISHED: 14:18 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 11 September 2020
A man has been jailed for six months after trying to snatch a woman’s handbag when she was walking along an Ipswich street.
The incident happened on Saturday, September 5, when a 61-year-old woman was walking down Martin Street at around 7pm.
A man approached her from behind and tried to snatch the handbag – however, as the handbag was wrapped around her hand he was unable to take it.
The offender left the scene after failing to take the handbag and the woman was left shaken, but unhurt.
A man was then arrested later in the evening and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and charged.
On Monday, September 7, Alexandru Hoitu, 26, of Pauline Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court and received a 26 week jail term.
He also paid £128 compensation to the victim which she offered to donate to a police charity of her choice.
