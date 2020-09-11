E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed after attempting to snatch handbag off woman

PUBLISHED: 14:18 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 11 September 2020

The incident happened in Martin Street, Ipswich, on Saturday, September 5. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened in Martin Street, Ipswich, on Saturday, September 5. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been jailed for six months after trying to snatch a woman’s handbag when she was walking along an Ipswich street.

Alexandru Hoitu attempted to snatch a handbag off a woman in Martin Street on Saturday, September 5. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSAlexandru Hoitu attempted to snatch a handbag off a woman in Martin Street on Saturday, September 5. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened on Saturday, September 5, when a 61-year-old woman was walking down Martin Street at around 7pm.

A man approached her from behind and tried to snatch the handbag – however, as the handbag was wrapped around her hand he was unable to take it.

The offender left the scene after failing to take the handbag and the woman was left shaken, but unhurt.

A man was then arrested later in the evening and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and charged.

On Monday, September 7, Alexandru Hoitu, 26, of Pauline Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court and received a 26 week jail term.

He also paid £128 compensation to the victim which she offered to donate to a police charity of her choice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

State of the art tennis courts opened up to the public in Kesgrave

Official opening of the new tennis courts in Kesgrave. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Great British holidays - Memories of Butlin’s and Pontins in Days Gone By

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town’s opposition: a busy departure lounge at crisis club Wigan

John Sheridan. Picture: PA

One in nine police on light duties as result of illness and injury

A senior ranking officer said limited duties did not equate to inactivity or inability Picture: ARCHANT

Charity shop fashionista calls on bargain hunters to discover more hidden gems

Charity shop fashionista Elene Marsden is calling on the people of Ipswich to go out and find hidden gems Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE