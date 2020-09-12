E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man ordered to pay more than £29,000 by court

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 12 September 2020

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed for drugs offences, has been ordered to pay back more than £29,000 by Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed for drugs offences, has been ordered to pay back more than £29,000 by Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

An Ipswich man who was jailed for nearly five years last year after police found more than a kilo of cocaine at his home, has been ordered to pay a £29,000 court order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 11) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green.

The court heard that his benefit from his offending was £45,966 and his available assets were £29,288.

Judge David Goodin made a confiscation order in the sum of £29,288 with three months to pay and an eight month prison sentence in default.

Jailing him for four years and 10 months in April last year after he admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine, Judge Goodin said Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

During the police raid on September 28, 2018, officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Dellabella told the court he had developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn’t played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

State of the art tennis courts opened up to the public in Kesgrave

Official opening of the new tennis courts in Kesgrave. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Great British holidays - Memories of Butlin’s and Pontins in Days Gone By

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town’s opposition: a busy departure lounge at crisis club Wigan

John Sheridan. Picture: PA

One in nine police on light duties as result of illness and injury

A senior ranking officer said limited duties did not equate to inactivity or inability Picture: ARCHANT

Charity shop fashionista calls on bargain hunters to discover more hidden gems

Charity shop fashionista Elene Marsden is calling on the people of Ipswich to go out and find hidden gems Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE