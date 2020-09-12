Ipswich man ordered to pay more than £29,000 by court

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed for drugs offences, has been ordered to pay back more than £29,000 by Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

An Ipswich man who was jailed for nearly five years last year after police found more than a kilo of cocaine at his home, has been ordered to pay a £29,000 court order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 11) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green.

The court heard that his benefit from his offending was £45,966 and his available assets were £29,288.

Judge David Goodin made a confiscation order in the sum of £29,288 with three months to pay and an eight month prison sentence in default.

Jailing him for four years and 10 months in April last year after he admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine, Judge Goodin said Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

During the police raid on September 28, 2018, officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Dellabella told the court he had developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn’t played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.