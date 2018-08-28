Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable schoolgirl has been jailed for seven years.

On some occasions during the assaults Phillip Peck had put the girl over his knee and spanked her bare bottom, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had also touched her indecently and got her to perform sex acts on him, said Lindsay Cox, prosecuting.

Peck, of Wentworth Drive, Ipswich, admitted six offences of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child dating back to the 1990s.

The 57-year-old was jailed for seven years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said he had groomed the girl, who was under 13, by testing the water in the early stages to “see how far he could get.”

He said Peck had subjected the girl, who he described as vulnerable, to a variety of sexual abuse and had told her she could go to the police but she had been too scared.

Joanne Eley for Peck said her client had no convictions for similar offences.

“He makes no excuse for his behaviour and knows he is entirely to blame,” she said.