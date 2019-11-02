Man jailed after police found indecent images on hidden USB sticks

An Ipswich man who tried to hide USB sticks containing indecent images of children from police in a stapler and a Sellotape container has been jailed.

Robert Kensit appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one charge of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Kensit, 59, of Warwick Road, Ipswich, who has two previous indecent images convictions, was caught with four child images graded as the most serious - Category A - along with 20 Category B and more than 100 Category C.

Police visited Kensit's home on December 27 last year and seized his mobile phone and devices.

He denied having any other devices but following a full search of his home, USB sticks were found in a stapler, a Sellotape container, and at the bottom of a tissue box.

The court heard how following an examination, officers discovered Kensit had accessed a Russian website known for containing indecent images of children more than 800 times.

He was handed a 10-year SOPO after his most recent conviction in 2014.

Oliver Haswell, defending, said: "He had a very difficult childhood and that may have impacted his skills and coping mechanisms. Clearly, he is someone who is angry and frustrated.

"He is not someone who is proud of his offending and has engaged to try to beat the demon in his life."

Judge Emma Peters jailed Kensit for 16 months for breaching the SOPO, eight months for the Category A images, four months for the Category B images, and four months for the Category C images.

The indecent images offences will run concurrently with each other but consecutively to the breach offence, meaning Kensit will serve a total of two years in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Peters said: "Lawyers often say that these are not contact offences, and of course they are not.

"But children around the world have their lives ruined so that this miserable and vile trade can exist.

"Children are suffering mentally and physically as a result that people like you exist."

Kensit was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).