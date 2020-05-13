E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man jailed for early morning raids at Co-op and McColls

PUBLISHED: 12:37 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 13 May 2020

Scott Hyam, 34, of Leopold Road in Ipswich was jailed on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Scott Hyam, 34, of Leopold Road in Ipswich was jailed on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man has been jailed for a number of shop burglaries which were committed in the early hours of the same morning in Ipswich and Hollesley.

Scott Hyam, of Leopold Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Monday May 4 at Ipswich Crown Court and was ordered to pay a £149 surcharge.

He was arrested on Friday, April 3 and charged with two offences of burglary and was remanded in custody until his first appearance at Ipswich Magistrates Court the following day.

The 34-year-old committed the burglaries in the early hours of Sunday, March 15 and the first incident took place at the Co-op in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich.

At 2.20am a glass panel inside the door was smashed and Hyam entered the building to steal alcohol, food and drink.

Then just a few hours later at 4.40am, he broke into McColls in The Street, Hollesley, by smashing the door.

Once inside the offender stole a quantity of alcohol.

