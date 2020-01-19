E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
How football and banishing bread helped slimmer shed 8st

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 January 2020

Colin Farthing has lost an amazing eight stone in just over a year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A slimmer has credited a football scheme entitled Man V Fat and a weight loss group with his dramatic image change after losing 8st .

Colin Farthing, 32, who weighed 22st 7lb, made the decision to completely overhaul his unhealthy lifestyle after a medical emergency at work.

In September 2018, Mr Farthing, of Ipswich, was sitting at his desk at MSC in the town when he suddenly felt very unwell - this led to a worrying chain of events and colleagues even called an ambulance.

The arrival of the ambulance sparked great commotion in the office, much to Mr Farthing's embarrassment, and that combined with worries about his future health prompted him to take responsibility for his weight.

He said: "It was a real turning point."

After speaking to a colleague who ran a Weight Watchers (WW) group in Felixstowe, Mr Farthing took the plunge and attended his first meeting with his girlfriend.

He said: "The first meeting I went to I was a bit apprehensive but everyone there was brilliant.

"I have just set myself little goals and as the weight came off I started to feel a lot fitter and I was able to do more things - like take up running."

Mr Farthin will be taking part in the Great East Run later this year and has also joined a Man V Fat football group.

"I even got to play an 11-a-side match on the main Portman Road pitch, I would have never have been able to do that before I lost weight.

"Man V Fat football is just like having a group of mates that meet once a week and weigh in."

Mr Farthing said one of his biggest food vices was bread, which he would eat with every meal.

He said: "I would come home from work and have a bit of bread, then I would cook some tea and have some more bread."

Nowadays he rarely has bread in the house.

He added: "WW and Man V Fat have been brilliant - my tip would be track what you eat, keep a food diary, but don't let it stop you enjoying what you eat."

