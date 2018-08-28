Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich father-of-three who grabbed his wife by the throat and armed himself with two knives during a row has been jailed for two years.

Michael Keenan had been drinking all weekend when he became upset at a remark made by his wife and pulled her to the floor of their Ipswich home by her neck, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He held her down and then “took his time” to select two knives from a block before going towards her with one of the blades, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.

Mrs Keenan grabbed the knife, causing a cut to her hand, and she also received a scratch to her face during the incident on October 7.

Keenan, 39, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and in addition to being jailed he was banned from contacting his wife for five years.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for assaulting his wife in 2012.

Joanne Eley for Keenan said her client was ashamed of his behaviour and realised he needed help with his issues.