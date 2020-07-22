E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns for welfare of Ipswich man missing since Saturday

PUBLISHED: 16:29 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 22 July 2020

Gareth Bevan, aged 46, has been missing from Ipswich since Saturday, July 18. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Gareth Bevan, aged 46, has been missing from Ipswich since Saturday, July 18. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A 46-year-old man from Ipswich has been reported missing after last being seen at the weekend by his neighbours.

Gareth Bevan was last seen by his father on Wednesday, July 15, and then again by neighbours on Saturday, July 18.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with a bald head.

There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Gareth, or a person matching the description, or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Landlord fined more than £3,000 following council prosecution

Ahmet Ali was fined more than £3,000 by magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Landlord fined more than £3,000 following council prosecution

Ahmet Ali was fined more than £3,000 by magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Many office staff set to continue home working despite calls for return

Major employers like Willis (from where this was taken) and Axa are some way from working with full offices. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man alleged to have assaulted police officer after Ipswich knife incident

An Ipswich man has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Dickens Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Ipswich to London line reopened after person hit by train

Service from Ipswich to London were cancelled this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lidl buys land at Futura Park to move Ipswich Ravenswood store

Part of this site on the junction of Crane Boulevard and Nacton Road at the junction of Futura Park is being sold to Lidl. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND