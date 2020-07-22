Concerns for welfare of Ipswich man missing since Saturday

Gareth Bevan, aged 46, has been missing from Ipswich since Saturday, July 18. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 46-year-old man from Ipswich has been reported missing after last being seen at the weekend by his neighbours.

Gareth Bevan was last seen by his father on Wednesday, July 15, and then again by neighbours on Saturday, July 18.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with a bald head.

There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Gareth, or a person matching the description, or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.