Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
- Credit: Sharon Cudworth Photography and Holly Hambling Photography
An unsuspecting bride was presented with four wedding dresses and given just two hours to get ready for her big day after a surprise proposal.
Groom Rory Jackson, from Pinewood, on the outskirts of Ipswich, secretly planned his wedding to long-term girlfriend Marion Summers for nearly two years - organising everything from the reception to the outfits, with a little help from her mum and dad.
And Marion knew nothing until they arrived at Fynn Valley on a Sunday morning for what was supposed to be a birthday lunch only to be greeted by 50 of their closest friends and family
"As we pulled up, I started thinking 'something is going down here'," said Marion, 41. "I thought it would be a party, and as I walked in they all shouted 'surprise'."
But there were more surprises to come.
"I saw someone hand him a microphone and suddenly he got down on one knee. I thought it might be a proposal and that he was making it a joint birthday and engagement but when I said 'yes' he told me we were getting married in two hours."
Marion, who works for Willis in Ipswich, continued: "I was in shock but I was really happy because all I wanted was to get married to Rory."
Most Read
- 1 From Tina Turner to Liberty's: 30 pictures from Ipswich in the 1990s
- 2 Ipswich Burger King snapped up as major franchise expands
- 3 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
- 4 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
- 5 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
- 6 Super slimmer Jade's incredible 15-week weight loss journey
- 7 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
- 8 Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire
- 9 No more Covid rules before the new year, government confirms
- 10 Bargain hunters brave rain as sales launch in Ipswich town centre
The unsuspecting bride did have one question for her future husband. "I asked him if I had a dress, and he said I had four to pick from."
Rory, also 41, admits finding the dresses was one of the most challenging aspects of organising a secret wedding.
He said: "Every time I phoned somewhere they said I was completely mad, that I couldn't do it, that dresses have to measured and adjusted. But I wasn't deterred and eventually I got through to someone who could help."
Rory came across Just a Day Bridalwear, in Norwich Road, who agreed to sell him four dresses while offering a refund on the three unworn outfits.
His future mother-in-law went along to help him choose four suitable options, conscious of not only Marion's tastes and size but also how easy they may be to alter.
"Two of the dresses I discounted straight away, one was too big and it would have been hard to do anything with so that swayed it for me," said the bride.
"Mum had her sewing machine in the room and she only had to alter the length."
Rory had, with the help of the team at Fynn Valley, plus support from a close network of friends and relatives, organised everything including flowers and a cake while his sister, a teacher, officiated on the day.
Rory, who works for Axa, and son Louie, six, had matching suits and he picked out a dress for daughter Isla that was similar to her mum's because he knew they liked to match.
"When we went for the suit-fitting I told Louie that if mum asked where we had been he had to tell her we had been to see a man about a dog," laughed Rory.
"Marion's mum played dress up with Isla at her house and got her to put on loads of Princess dresses and then the bridesmaid dress, so we knew it fitted but if she went home and told Marion they could say it was just a game."
"I was amazed by all of it," said Marion. Although she did admit she is looking forward to organising another party to celebrate again in the new year after they make the marriage legal with an official celebrant.
The couple have been together more than a decade and had debated marriage in the past.
Rory said: "Our commitment is evident by the fact we have kids together, but Marion wanted to get married so she would have the same name as the kids."
After seeing all of their siblings marry, Rory decided the time was right and in February 2020, he started planning his epic surprise.
He said: "Marion always feels unloved on her birthday because it is so close to Christmas so I thought I would do something special."
But as the big day drew nearer, he realised lockdown would hamper his grand plan so he pulled the plug and delayed for a year, surprising her instead on her 41st birthday at the start of the month.
His new wife was impressed but said: "I didn't know he was such a good liar."