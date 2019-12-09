E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man praises police and mental health services after life-saving rescue

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 December 2019

Ipswich man Stephen King has thanked Suffolk police and NHS staff after workers saved his life on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich man Stephen King has thanked Suffolk police and NHS staff after workers saved his life on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man has praised Suffolk's police and mental health services following a life-saving rescue.

Mr King now hopes to go into rehab and secure full-time work after his ordeal Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMr King now hopes to go into rehab and secure full-time work after his ordeal Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nacton-born Stephen King, 29, experienced a mental health crisis on Saturday evening.

The former salesman, who has battled a troublesome childhood alongside substance misuse, said he would no longer be alive if it wasn't for the support received by Suffolk police and the crisis team at Ipswich Hospital that night.

Mr King was brought to safety by two officers from the armed policing team, who he said were simply there to listen and keep him calm until further help arrived.

Mr King said: "The headlights on their car dazzled me and I've never seen people run so fast in my life.

"I lost my dad when I was younger - so to have the two men telling me everything will be alright, it felt incredible. It felt like I had that father figure looking down on me again.

"At the time I just felt so lost, like nobody cared for me and nobody took any notice. But they did. And I can't thank them enough."

Another officer and a mental health nurse soon arrived, who escorted him to Ipswich Hospital's A&E department to speak with staff from the crisis team.

He added: "I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for me. I honestly thought I was going to be locked up or dead, but instead they have done everything for me. They are all fantastic."

Mr King is now receiving further care from the mental health teams at Mariner House and is looking to enter rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

He hopes to move into new accommodation in the near future and get back into full-time work thanks to the support of his grandparents.

Male suicide rates in Suffolk are nearly three times higher than females.

Mr King said he opened up about his story in a bid to help others.

He added: "To anyone who is struggling, there is help out there.

"Talk to the crisis team, talk to your doctor, talk to your friends. No one should suffer alone and there is always a helping hand somewhere out there. Anybody can go from having everything to nothing, just like me."

Samaritans are available to speak to free of charge 24/7 on 116 123.

