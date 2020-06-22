Man suffers puncture wound from dog bite

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a puncture wound as a result of being bitten on the arm by a dog.

Suffolk police said the incident happened at around 9.20am on Saturday on a path behind Suffolk Retail Park in London Road.

A man was walking his two dogs, a staffie and a border collie, on leads when he was approached by a woman walking her dog off the lead in the opposite direction.

When the man attempted to get in between the dogs he was bitten on the arm by the woman’s dog.

One of the victim’s dog then bit the woman’s dog.

The man managed to push the woman’s dog away before it was put on a lead, with the woman walking in the direction of Bramford Road.

The woman has been described as white with dark hair, about 5ft 6ins tall, in her late 30s and was wearing a white blouse and dark bottoms.

Her dog was a grey staffie and she had two children, aged around 10 years old, with her.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/34268/20.