E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man suffers puncture wound from dog bite

PUBLISHED: 17:19 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 22 June 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man suffered a puncture wound after being bitten by a dog (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man suffered a puncture wound after being bitten by a dog (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a puncture wound as a result of being bitten on the arm by a dog.

Suffolk police said the incident happened at around 9.20am on Saturday on a path behind Suffolk Retail Park in London Road.

A man was walking his two dogs, a staffie and a border collie, on leads when he was approached by a woman walking her dog off the lead in the opposite direction.

When the man attempted to get in between the dogs he was bitten on the arm by the woman’s dog.

You may also want to watch:

One of the victim’s dog then bit the woman’s dog.

The man managed to push the woman’s dog away before it was put on a lead, with the woman walking in the direction of Bramford Road.

The woman has been described as white with dark hair, about 5ft 6ins tall, in her late 30s and was wearing a white blouse and dark bottoms.

Her dog was a grey staffie and she had two children, aged around 10 years old, with her.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/34268/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack

Hospital trust chief explains why Ipswich cannot maintain orthopaedic surgery

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Court summons after person seen giving a Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

The incident took place near the War Memorial, Underclidd Road West, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack

Hospital trust chief explains why Ipswich cannot maintain orthopaedic surgery

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Court summons after person seen giving a Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

The incident took place near the War Memorial, Underclidd Road West, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich braced for dramatic rise in homelessness this winter from aftershock of coronavirus

A passer by shares his food with a homeless man Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man suffers puncture wound from dog bite

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man suffered a puncture wound after being bitten by a dog (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exit Interview: Loanee Garbutt was the poster boy for early-season optimism

Luke Garbutt impressed during his loan spell with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Thousands of ‘shielding’ Suffolk residents to be given more freedom from July

People in the 'shielding' group will be allowed to leave their homes from the start of July, the government has announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN