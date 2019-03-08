E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich man re-bailed after arrest on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 07:17 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 28 August 2019

A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, who was arrested last month on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed after reporting to police this week.

Police officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of the man's arrest, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended an address in east Ipswich on Sunday, July 28, and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

"He was taken into police custody for questioning."

The suspect was required to answer bail on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

A spokesman for the police said: "A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed to Monday, October 28."

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich caravan encampment moves mile from Whitton Sports Centre to Castle Hill park

A number of caravans have pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged over £1m level crossing crash with freight train

The scene of a crash Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Hunt for Edna’s killer continues 35 years after violent murder

Edna Harvey, who was murdered in 1984 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Trying to tame the Shrews, battling a promotion rival and facing a red-hot striker – predicting Town’s next five ganes

Ipswich Town are top of League One after their first five games. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists