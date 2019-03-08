Ipswich man re-bailed after arrest on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, who was arrested last month on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed after reporting to police this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of the man's arrest, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended an address in east Ipswich on Sunday, July 28, and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

"He was taken into police custody for questioning."

The suspect was required to answer bail on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

A spokesman for the police said: "A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children has been re-bailed to Monday, October 28."