Man released on bail following police stand off in Springhurst Close
PUBLISHED: 16:46 20 February 2019
Archant
A man in Ipswich has been released on bail after he was arrested following a three-hour stand-off with police.
Residents had alerted the police on Monday, February 18, after reports that a man was acting in a threatening way towards them and that he was believed to be in possession of a knife.
Armed officers arrived at the scene, with Suffolk police creating a road block at the entrance to the road, near to the Spring Road viaduct.
Trained negotiators were called to the scene on the cul-de-sac, alongside the ambulance service.
A man was subsequently arrested at 7.05pm, over three hours after the stand-off began.
He was taken to Martlesham Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives and since been released on bail.
