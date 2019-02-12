Man released on bail following police stand off in Springhurst Close

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man in Ipswich has been released on bail after he was arrested following a three-hour stand-off with police.

Residents had alerted the police on Monday, February 18, after reports that a man was acting in a threatening way towards them and that he was believed to be in possession of a knife.

Armed officers arrived at the scene, with Suffolk police creating a road block at the entrance to the road, near to the Spring Road viaduct.

Trained negotiators were called to the scene on the cul-de-sac, alongside the ambulance service.

A man was subsequently arrested at 7.05pm, over three hours after the stand-off began.

He was taken to Martlesham Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives and since been released on bail.