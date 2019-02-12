Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Man released on bail following police stand off in Springhurst Close

PUBLISHED: 16:46 20 February 2019

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in Ipswich has been released on bail after he was arrested following a three-hour stand-off with police.

Residents had alerted the police on Monday, February 18, after reports that a man was acting in a threatening way towards them and that he was believed to be in possession of a knife.

Armed officers arrived at the scene, with Suffolk police creating a road block at the entrance to the road, near to the Spring Road viaduct.

Trained negotiators were called to the scene on the cul-de-sac, alongside the ambulance service.

A man was subsequently arrested at 7.05pm, over three hours after the stand-off began.

He was taken to Martlesham Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives and since been released on bail.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday February 16

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want the town to be galvanised’ - Lambert wants everyone united behind battling Blues

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich man denies performing sex act while driving on A12 at Colchester

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Nino Severino: Government is not doing enough for our children

Nino Severino believes sport can be a powerful influence in all aspects of children's lives. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

Felixstowe are in a decent run of form as Barking come to the seaside

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling had to work hard against Barking last November Photo: STAN BASTON

DVD machines, once in operation in Ipswich, sold for fraction of original worth

STAR - Elliott CINRAM FACTORY ON RANSOMES WAY< Ipswich. Pic Wendy Turner 15/4/10
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists