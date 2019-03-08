Man accused of arson attacks remanded

Lawyers representing an Ipswich man accused of arson have asked for a psychiatric report to be obtained on him.

Before Ipswich Crown for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Thursday (April 4) was 62-year-old Neil McEwan.

McEwan is accused of lighting a fire that damaged a doorway and various items at the Ararat Turkish restaurant in Norwich Road in the early hours of March 6.

McEwan, of Black Horse Lane, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, or being reckless as to whether life was endangered following a fire at a Chinese acupuncture centre in Upper Orwell Street on January 20.

Marc Brown, for McEwan, asked the court to adjourn the case to allow him to obtain a psychiatric report on his client before pleas to the charges were taken from him.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the plea hearing until May 24 and remanded McEwan in custody until then.