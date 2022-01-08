Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
Published: 10:07 AM January 8, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man has been rescued from the River Orwell after emergency services were called to an incident last night.
Emergency services were called to Bridge Street just after 9.30pm last night, Friday, January 7.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a man in the water.
"Crews rescued a man from the water and the incident was over by 9.51pm."
It is understood that the man was left in the care of the ambulance service.
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street attended the water rescue.
