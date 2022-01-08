News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:07 AM January 8, 2022
Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night - Credit: Archant

A man has been rescued from the River Orwell after emergency services were called to an incident last night. 

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street just after 9.30pm last night, Friday, January 7. 

It is understood that the man was left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service

It is understood that the man was left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a man in the water. 

"Crews rescued a man from the water and the incident was over by 9.51pm."

It is understood that the man was left in the care of the ambulance service. 

Five fire crews and ambulances were called to the scene on Stoke Bridge

Five fire crews and ambulances were called to the scene on Stoke Bridge - Credit: Archant

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street attended the water rescue. 


