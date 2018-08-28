Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

An Ipswich man who claims to have spent less than 15 minutes in a town centre car park has hit out after receiving an £100 fine.

Engineer Ceiran Beaumont parked in the NCP at Tower Ramparts, behind Marks and Spencer, back in December.

The 20-year-old said he had just picked his girlfriend up and was keen to use the car park, which offers spaces at just £1 an hour.

But he got out of his car to pay and discovered the machine would not accept his pound coins.

He then returned to his vehicle, left the car park and drove away – yet days later, he was hit with an £100 parking fine.

“I don’t really understand it, the car park costs £1 an hour and then they are chucking out £100 fines,” he said.

“I didn’t even leave the car park on foot I just stayed there going back and forth from my car.

“I know some other people were having trouble at the pay machine that day too but I don’t know what happened to them.”

When entering an NCP car park, number plates are scanned by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The devices log each vehicle entering and leaving – and keep a record of all motorists who use the car park.

NCP-owned facilities have a grace period of 10 minutes in which drivers can enter or exit without being charged.

Mr Beamount appealed the fine, telling the NCP he had tried to pay and then left when he was unable to.

“They [NCP] just sent me an email telling me I had breached the terms and conditions of parking,” he said.

News of this latest fine comes just a week after an Ipswich woman publicly appealed her fine at the Tower Ramparts car park.

Sandra Bates, 52, was also ordered to pay £100 after spending 12 minutes in the car park on December 21.

Her fine was cancelled by the NCP as a gesture of goodwill.

Representatives for the company said they would not be commenting on Mr Beaumont’s case.