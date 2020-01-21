Man attempted to meet 13-year-old girl after sexually grooming her

An Ipswich man who attempted to meet a 13-year-old after sexually grooming her will be sentenced next month after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing was Neil Baker, 40, Broomhill Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming between August 6 -16 last year and attempted sexual communication with a child during the same period.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until the week commencing February 24 to allow a probation report to be prepared on him and said all options would be available to the sentencing judge.

He ordered Baker to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.