E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man attempted to meet 13-year-old girl after sexually grooming her

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich man who attempted to meet a 13-year-old after sexually grooming her will be sentenced next month after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing was Neil Baker, 40, Broomhill Road, Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming between August 6 -16 last year and attempted sexual communication with a child during the same period.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until the week commencing February 24 to allow a probation report to be prepared on him and said all options would be available to the sentencing judge.

He ordered Baker to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man accused of five burglary offences on same day in adjoining Ipswich streets

The junction of Graham Road and Graham Avenue, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Man attempted to meet 13-year-old girl after sexually grooming her

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Chimney fire engulfs thatched roof of home

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists