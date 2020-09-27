E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man in court charged with indecent exposure

PUBLISHED: 14:36 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 27 September 2020

Ipswich man Stephen Cooper has appeared in court charged with indecent exposure. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from Ipswich has appeared in court in Essex charged with indecent exposure and breaching a court order.

Stephen Cooper, 37, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, was charged with exposure and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Cooper appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on September 23 and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 21.

It comes after police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Spring Gardens Roads, Chappel, Essex on September 21.

A 37-year-old man was arrested a short time later and was charged after work by local police and the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) unit.

