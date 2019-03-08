Sunny

Suffolk Now podcast: Why men should talk about their mental health

PUBLISHED: 07:59 01 June 2019

Dan Somers has spoken about why men in Ipswich should come together and talk about their mental health issues Picture: ARCHANT

Dan Somers has spoken about why men in Ipswich should come together and talk about their mental health issues Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Dan Somers, knows what it is like to suffer with anxiety, here he speaks openly about his struggles and explains why he has arranged an event for men in Ipswich to show solidarity for others with mental health problems.

In this podcast Dan talks about the worrying statistics surrounding male suicide and how the death of Prodigy front man Keith Flint spurred him on to raise awareness of men's mental health issues.

Dan wants men from across Suffolk to come together to put their hands up in a photo to say "having a mental health issue 'is OK."

The 'MAN UP?' event will take place at Copleston High School at 10.30am on Sunday, June 23.

If you are a man that has suffered with mental health problems or simply just want to show you are there for anyone that needs to talk you can sign up for the event here.

-Do you feel like you need to talk to someone? Call the Samaritans on 116 123

Archant men come together with Dan Somers to support men with mental health problems. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDArchant men come together with Dan Somers to support men with mental health problems. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Home Bargains to open new store in Ipswich

Home Bargains is set open a new store at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

Woman taken to Ipswich Hospital after fall on Cornhill

Ambulance at the scene on the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man found slumped over McDonald's table with drugs

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

