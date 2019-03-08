Suffolk Now podcast: Why men should talk about their mental health

Dan Somers has spoken about why men in Ipswich should come together and talk about their mental health issues Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Dan Somers, knows what it is like to suffer with anxiety, here he speaks openly about his struggles and explains why he has arranged an event for men in Ipswich to show solidarity for others with mental health problems.

In this podcast Dan talks about the worrying statistics surrounding male suicide and how the death of Prodigy front man Keith Flint spurred him on to raise awareness of men's mental health issues.

Dan wants men from across Suffolk to come together to put their hands up in a photo to say "having a mental health issue 'is OK."

The 'MAN UP?' event will take place at Copleston High School at 10.30am on Sunday, June 23.

If you are a man that has suffered with mental health problems or simply just want to show you are there for anyone that needs to talk you can sign up for the event here.

-Do you feel like you need to talk to someone? Call the Samaritans on 116 123

Archant men come together with Dan Somers to support men with mental health problems. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant men come together with Dan Somers to support men with mental health problems. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

