Ipswich man thanks dad for showing him how to care for own children

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:25 PM June 10, 2021   
Jordon Willis with dad Jimmy

Jordon Willis with dad Jimmy - Credit: Jordon Willis

An Ipswich father-of-two has thanked his own dad for being such a great role-model during his life. 

Jordon Willis, 22, from Chantry, who is father to toddlers Riley and Alfie, said his dad, Jimmy Elmer, has shown him how to care for his own children. 

Jordon, who is a specialist cleaner, said his former bricklayer dad was "fantastic" during his childhood years. 

"The way he brought me up is the way I'm bringing my kids up. He was absolutely brilliant when we were growing up," he said. 

"He was always over the park with us doing things, he always did his best. 

"He is fantastic with us, and also his grandchildren and I hope this makes him smile. He does everything he can every day. Even though he works, he's still always there. 

"I just wanted to thank him for always being there for us. We all love him loads." 

