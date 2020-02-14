Ipswich man tries to win £60k on The Chase - but falls at final hurdle

Ipswich man Rory tries to take on The Beast on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV Picture: ITV

A 51-year-old analyst from Ipswich went home empty handed last night after failing to outplay 'The Beast' for £60,000 on The Chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today's team are ready to take on a Chaser, but who do you want them to take on? #TheChase pic.twitter.com/PDxpGkMiU7 — The Chase (@ITVChase) February 13, 2020

Rory was one of four contestants competing on the ITV game show against the super quizzer Mark Labbett, who is more commonly known as 'The Beast'.

Game-show lover Rory, from Ipswich, was the fourth contestant to step up to the podium, after Kerry safely secured an incredible £24,000, Amy bagged £6,000, and Paul was sadly eliminated.

Rory oozed confidence in his £4,000 cash-builder, telling host Bradley Walsh that he would "definitely be adding" to the group's cash fund.

He said: "It's all about the money."

When Bradley Walsh asked him how much he was looking to win, Rory replied "a lot".

Rory, who uses a wheelchair, is currently in training for the 26.2 mile London Marathon which he will be completing in this summer.

He was looking to win some money to help pay for his trip to New Zealand with his wife, but unfortunately it wasn't Rory's lucky day.

The analyst admitted he was "disappointed" with his cash builder performance, but that didn't stop him from taking The Beast's higher offer of £60,000.

Despite starting his chase off well, Rory stumbled on the third and fourth questions which asked him about the anniversary of the NATO military alliance and the TV programme 'The Virginian'.

The Beast got both questions right and outchased confident Suffolk man Rory - who as a result went home with nothing.

More: 'Suffolk Susan', 74, takes on the Vixen on ITV's The Chase

If you missed Susan's appearance on The Chase you can catch up here.