E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man tries to win £60k on The Chase - but falls at final hurdle

PUBLISHED: 12:49 14 February 2020

Ipswich man Rory tries to take on The Beast on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

Ipswich man Rory tries to take on The Beast on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

Picture: ITV

A 51-year-old analyst from Ipswich went home empty handed last night after failing to outplay 'The Beast' for £60,000 on The Chase.

Rory was one of four contestants competing on the ITV game show against the super quizzer Mark Labbett, who is more commonly known as 'The Beast'.

Game-show lover Rory, from Ipswich, was the fourth contestant to step up to the podium, after Kerry safely secured an incredible £24,000, Amy bagged £6,000, and Paul was sadly eliminated.

Rory oozed confidence in his £4,000 cash-builder, telling host Bradley Walsh that he would "definitely be adding" to the group's cash fund.

He said: "It's all about the money."

When Bradley Walsh asked him how much he was looking to win, Rory replied "a lot".

Rory, who uses a wheelchair, is currently in training for the 26.2 mile London Marathon which he will be completing in this summer.

He was looking to win some money to help pay for his trip to New Zealand with his wife, but unfortunately it wasn't Rory's lucky day.

The analyst admitted he was "disappointed" with his cash builder performance, but that didn't stop him from taking The Beast's higher offer of £60,000.

Despite starting his chase off well, Rory stumbled on the third and fourth questions which asked him about the anniversary of the NATO military alliance and the TV programme 'The Virginian'.

The Beast got both questions right and outchased confident Suffolk man Rory - who as a result went home with nothing.

More: 'Suffolk Susan', 74, takes on the Vixen on ITV's The Chase

If you missed Susan's appearance on The Chase you can catch up here.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

STORM DENNIS: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

One person rescued after Ipswich flat fire

One person was rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

‘Best squad? Biggest budget? People were getting too carried away’ – Lambert assesses Ipswich Town’s fading form

Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich man tries to win £60k on The Chase – but falls at final hurdle

Ipswich man Rory tries to take on The Beast on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

How a skills centre saved a mother=of-five who was living on the brink

The People Plus team Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24