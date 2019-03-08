Serial offender jailed for Ipswich burglary

A man with a criminal record of more than 100 offences is back behind bars after admitting a burglary at a house in Ipswich.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Thomas Money, 59, of Blenheim Road, Ipswich, who admitted burglary and was jailed for three years.

The court heard the owner of the house in Surbiton Road, Ipswich was watching television at about 7.45pm on July 7 when she heard a noise.

When she investigated she discovered a man she didn't know in her kitchen.

She asked him what he was doing and he told her he didn't know, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

The intruder ran out of the back door and the woman then noticed an open window in her study and discovered her handbag had been stolen.

The court heard Blenheim has 109 previous to his name had been jailed a number of times for house burglaries.

Money was not legally represented.