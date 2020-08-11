E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man doused estranged partner’s wheelie bins in petrol, court hears

11 August, 2020 - 07:30
Sean O'Brien will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

Sean O'Brien will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

A man who made threats to burn his estranged partner’s house down while dousing her wheelie bins with a can of petrol will be sentenced tomorrow.

Sean O’Brien, 33, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one charge of threatening to destroy or damage property.

O’Brien, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, denied another charge of threatening to destroy or damage property relating to threats he made to smash the windows belonging to his partner.

You may also want to watch:

His not guilty plea for that charge was accepted by prosecutors and will lie on file.

The court heard that O’Brien took a can of petrol and poured it onto wheelie bins at his partner’s home on July 11.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until Wednesday for a further statement to be obtained.

O’Brien will also be sentenced for one charge of criminal damage and one count of harassment relating to the same incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Society adds its voice to calls to improve town’s cycling routes

John Norman on his

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Supply teachers on standby for September school return in Suffolk

More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Man doused estranged partner’s wheelie bins in petrol, court hears

Sean O'Brien will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

‘Wonderful’ Ward is the converted striker who became McCarthy’s trusted left-back... but is he what Town need?

Former Republic of Ireland international, and favourite of Mick McCarthy, Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich. Picture: PA