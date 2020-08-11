Man doused estranged partner’s wheelie bins in petrol, court hears

A man who made threats to burn his estranged partner’s house down while dousing her wheelie bins with a can of petrol will be sentenced tomorrow.

Sean O’Brien, 33, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one charge of threatening to destroy or damage property.

O’Brien, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, denied another charge of threatening to destroy or damage property relating to threats he made to smash the windows belonging to his partner.

His not guilty plea for that charge was accepted by prosecutors and will lie on file.

The court heard that O’Brien took a can of petrol and poured it onto wheelie bins at his partner’s home on July 11.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until Wednesday for a further statement to be obtained.

O’Brien will also be sentenced for one charge of criminal damage and one count of harassment relating to the same incident.