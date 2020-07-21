Man charged with triple attempted murder to face September trial

A man who has denied three counts of attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven at in Ipswich town centre will face a trial in September.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday for a further case management hearing.

Broughton pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges and a dangerous driving offence at the same court on June 16.

He was charged following an incident which took place in St Helen’s Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 8.

The incident was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

A further hearing has been scheduled for August 26 ahead of Broughton’s trial, which is scheduled for September 1.

The trial is expected to last around seven days.