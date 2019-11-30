E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man charged with nine child sex offences to appear in court

30 November, 2019 - 06:00
Lee Arthurs, of London Road, Ipswich, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in January Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man facing nine child sex offences will appear at crown court in January.

Lee Arthurs, 34, of London Road, Ipswich, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with four counts of making indecent photographs of children, three offences of causing/inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and single charges of distributing an indecent photograph and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Arthurs, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, entered no plea and spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short hearing.

The case was sent to the crown court and Andrew Cleal, representing Arthurs, made an application for bail.

Magistrates refused the application and Arthurs was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 2, 2020, for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

