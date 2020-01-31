E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man trashes partner's home and assaults her while child is there

PUBLISHED: 23:25 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:25 31 January 2020

An Ipswich man was in court for attacking his partner and destroying her possessions. Stock image Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

An Ipswich man has said he needs to "face up to my actions" after attacking his partner while her three-year-old child was in the property.

Liam Morgan, 26, got into an altercation with his girlfriend on October 27 last year during which he trashed her home in Osprey Court, Ipswich, including destroying the TV, breaking the child gate, smashing picture frames and damaging a rabbit hutch.

Today Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard Morgan slapped his partner twice with an open palm, before grabbing her phone out of her hand as she tried to call the police, breaking it on the floor. The assault left her with cuts and bruises and red marks on her arms, legs and face.

Morgan, of St Catherines Court, admitted the charges of criminal damage to the value of £1,105 and assault.

Representing himself in court, he said he had loved his former partner and apologised "profusely" for his actions.

"I'm guilty so I have just got to face up to my actions," he said.

When asked whether the child witnessed the incident, he said she had been in the other room, but would have heard a "raucous".

David Bryant, prosecuting, said Morgan had grabbed his then partner by the throat with his left hand and squeezed making it "difficult to breathe".

But Morgan said: "What's been said about grabbing round the throat, that's all wrong."

He has been released on unconditional bail while a probation report is prepared and is due to appear back in court on February 28.

