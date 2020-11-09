E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man vandalised Christmas decorations while high on ecstasy

09 November, 2020 - 16:19
Ethan Baker, 20, was sentenced after damaging Christmas decorations

A man who damaged Christmas decorations outside an Ipswich home while high on ecstasy has been ordered to pay compensation.

Magistrates heard how Ethan Baker, 20, of Gipping Court, Burrell Road, Ipswich, had taken ecstasy for the first time on December 14 last year and “didn’t know what he was doing”.

Prosecutor David Bryant told Suffolk Magistrates’ Court that the security system at a house in Lynnbrook Close, Ipswich, notified the homeowner that someone was at their front door around 9.15pm.

Two people, or possibly three, were seen at the property and when the victim returned home, she discovered that her Christmas tree, along with polar bear figurines and fairy lights, had been damaged and a projector was missing.

The total value of the items was around £250, the court heard.

Christmas lights were also damaged at a different property on the same evening.

In police interview, Baker told officers he had taken two ecstasy pills and didn’t know what he was doing, Mr Bryant said.

He added that he had been influenced by the people he was with, the court heard.

Appearing before magistrates on Monday, Baker pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one charge of theft of the projector.

The court heard Baker had no previous convictions.

Alistair Taunton, defending, said Baker was persuaded to take ecstasy by friends, and had never taken the drug before.

Mr Taunton said Baker admitted to taking the projector and putting it down nearby.

“He bitterly regrets what he did. He went round to the property to try to apologise but got frightened when he noticed that people were videoing him and went home,” Mr Taunton said.

John Beamish, chair of the bench, told Baker: “You may not like Christmas but a lot of people spend a lot of money and put a lot of effort into their Christmas decorations.

“They don’t need you or your friends to go along and destroy them.”

Magistrates handed Baker a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay £85 compensation to the woman whose Christmas decorations were damaged.

He must also pay £55 in costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

