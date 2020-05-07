E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with theft and public order offences

PUBLISHED: 13:34 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 07 May 2020

David Vincent is 41 years old and is wanted by police. picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

David Vincent is 41 years old and is wanted by police. picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection with theft and public disorder offences – he has links to both the Ipswich area and Essex.

David Vincent is from the town and is thought to be in the Stoke Park area of West Ipswich, however police are also aware he has links to Essex.

The 41-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, short grey hair and missing front teeth.

He normally wears rectangular, wireframe glasses.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

