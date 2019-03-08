E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man who stole £29,000 warned he could be given jail sentence

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 22-year-old Ipswich man who stole more than £29,000 from another man has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today (October 8) for a plea hearing was 22-year-old Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite, of Pearl Court, Ipswich, who admitted two offences of fraud.

The offences relate to a period of 18 months between July 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016.

On the first charge he is accused of falsely representing to the Bank of Ireland that he was authorised to use an account in the name of Adam Hough and the second charge relates to him falsely representing to Barclays Bank that he was authorised to use bank accounts in Mr Hough's name.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until the week commencing October 21 for a statement to be obtained from the victim of the fraud.

She warned Curtis-Braithwaite there was "a very real possibility" that he would receive a prison sentence.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man charged with dealing drugs to undercover police – five times

Joseph Bentum appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man who stole £29,000 warned he could be given jail sentence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

After Sunday’s deluge, my thoughts turned to climate change

Firefighters were called to James Marston's parish of Aldeburgh to help out with problems caused by the flooding on Sunday Picture: JAYNE DALE

Serious delays after Audi and van crash on A14

An Audi and a Vauxhall have collided on the A14 westbound near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists