Ipswich man who stole £29,000 warned he could be given jail sentence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 22-year-old Ipswich man who stole more than £29,000 from another man has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today (October 8) for a plea hearing was 22-year-old Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite, of Pearl Court, Ipswich, who admitted two offences of fraud.

The offences relate to a period of 18 months between July 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016.

On the first charge he is accused of falsely representing to the Bank of Ireland that he was authorised to use an account in the name of Adam Hough and the second charge relates to him falsely representing to Barclays Bank that he was authorised to use bank accounts in Mr Hough's name.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until the week commencing October 21 for a statement to be obtained from the victim of the fraud.

She warned Curtis-Braithwaite there was "a very real possibility" that he would receive a prison sentence.