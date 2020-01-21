E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jealous man who assaulted partner is jailed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A jealous Ipswich man who assaulted his partner and damaged her car after accusing her of being unfaithful has been given a three month prison sentence.

During the attack Stefan Arbon ripped the woman's dress, spat at her and made contact with her neck, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing 50-year-old Arbon, Judge David Pugh said the victim of the attack was vulnerable and had clearly been terrified during the incident.

Arbon, formerly of Station Street, Ipswich, admitted common assault on Sonia Long and criminal damage to her car on September 2 last year.

Judge Pugh jailed him for three months but said that as he had been in custody for four months he would be released shortly.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee for Arbon said her client was extremely remorseful and wished to apologise to Mrs Long and the court.

"He believed there had been some infidelity but that is no excuse for this behaviour," she said.

She said Arbon wore dentures and hadn't deliberately spat at Mrs Long.

She said Mrs Long's injuries were minor.

