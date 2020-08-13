E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who doused partner’s wheelie bins with petrol is jailed for eight months

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:14 13 August 2020

Sean O'Brien, who was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sean O'Brien, who was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police

An Ipswich man who poured petrol over his estranged partner’s wheelie bins and threatened to “light it up” has been jailed by a judge.

Sean O’Brien, 33, showed up at his partner’s home in Downside Close, Ipswich, with a can of petrol on July 11 and was overhead warning her he would “come back later and torch the house”.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that earlier that day, around 5.30pm, O’Brien had kicked a hole in his partner’s living room door before leaving.

His partner then received a phone call from O’Brien’s mother just before 9pm telling her he was on his way back with a can of petrol.

She then called the police and took her two children upstairs.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said O’Brien was then seen by his partner pouring petrol all over the wheelie bins at the front of the house.

Witnesses overheard O’Brien threatening he would come back later to “light it up” and “torch the house”, Mr Farr said.

O’Brien, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, then left the scene and no attempt was made to light the petrol on the bins, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

In a victim impact statement read in court, O’Brien’s partner said she did not feel threatened as she knew he would not go through with it and harm their children.

The court heard O’Brien was a recovering drug addict and had turned to alcohol as a way to cope.

Andrew Thompson, defending, said the couple had been in an “on-off relationship” for 14 years.

He said O’Brien’s partner did still want him involved with their children.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to to one charge of threatening to destroy or damage property on Monday and previously admitted criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.

A 12-month restraining order, imposed on July 29 last year, has since expired and no further order was sought, the court heard.

Sentencing O’Brien on Wednesday, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “The physical act of you pouring the petrol over the bins put them in danger. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”

The judge praised O’Brien for seeking help for his drug addiction but warned him to “steer clear of drink and drugs”.

O’Brien was sentenced to eight months in prison and he will serve half in custody before being released on licence.

An order of no separate penalty was made for the criminal damage of the door and the breach of restraining order.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who doused partner’s wheelie bins with petrol is jailed for eight months

Sean O'Brien, who was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sixth form head boy says A-level results U-turn is ‘unfair’

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as

Chambers, Nolan, Norwood and more - The Town players with most to prove this season

L-R: James Norwood, Jon Nolan and Luke Chambers all have points to prove this season Picture: ARCHANT

Don’t bet your house on planning changes making it easier to buy a home!

Will changes to planning rules take away the voice of local residents on new developments like the new homes in Ravenswood? IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Hospitals set to receive over £5million to prepare for potential winter coronavirus spike

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN