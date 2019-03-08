Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

PUBLISHED: 18:59 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 11 April 2019

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A terrified woman hid in a toilet and made a whispered telephone call to the police while two masked robbers attacked her partner and searched their home near Diss.

During their ordeal Rob Williams was repeatedly punched and kicked and hit with a hammer while Holly Bloomfield feared the intruders would find her and use her to get money from her partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Jailing 23-year-old Freddie Cook for ten-and-a-half years, Judge John Devaux said Mr Williams was subjected to a “prolonged and horrifying ordeal”.

He said he was satisfied Cook was one of two men who entered the house and that he had not stayed outside as a lookout.

Cook, of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich, admitted robbery on January 15 and asked for 20 offences to be considered.

The court heard these included 11 house burglaries involving property worth more than £60,000.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, told the court Mr Williams and Miss Bloomfield, who had only recently moved into their “forever home” at Hepworth, near Diss, had just got back from work at about 6pm when Cook and another man pounced on Mr Williams as he was emptying a bin.

They knocked him to the ground and one of them put his foot on Mr Williams’ head before frogmarching him into the house.

The men threatened to kidnap and kill Mr Williams if he didn’t tell them where he kept his money and hit him in the face, head, ribs and back leaving him with cuts, bruises and a fractured wrist.

“Miss Bloomfield hid in a toilet and heard all this. She was in a state of terror and was whispering down the telephone to the emergency call handler,” said Mr Potts.

The intruders left with £700 cash, three watches, a purse and its contents and keys to a BMW X5.

The court heard that Cook’s DNA was found in saliva located next to a patio outside the couple’s home.

In victim impact statements read to the court the couple described the effect of the robbery as “devastating” and Miss Bloomfield said she had been scared the intruders would hear her while she was on the phone to the police.

Steven Dyble, for Cook, said his client claimed he was a look out and had not been one of the two men who went into the house.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Glowing report sees care home rated ‘outstanding’

Staff and residents at Asterbury Place are celebrating their 'Outstanding' CQC report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Raw meat spillage causes delays on A12 and A14

More than 10 trays of meat have fallen onto the carriageway at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, where the A12 and A14 meet. Pictures: EMMA CROWHURST

Fears after foot and mouth disease lead to Ipswich kitchen waste ban

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Education bosses move forward with £45.6m specialist school boost

Councillor Gordon Jones Picture: SIMON LEE/SCC

Closing children’s centres will have “detrimental effect on mental health”, claim new mothers

Mother Kate Hepworth says the children's service have benefitted her and her newborn Edith. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists