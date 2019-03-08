Ipswich man with 160 convictions jailed again

Francis Snell Archant

An Ipswich man with 160 previous convictions is back behind bars after admitting shoplifting and having a knife in the town centre.

Francis Snell was seen stealing bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, on February 25 and was challenged by security staff, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When he was restrained he was found to have a six inch butterfly knife, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

She said Snell had 160 previous convictions including 119 of theft and dishonesty.

Snell, 31, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, admitted shoplifting and possessing a bladed article and was jailed for 22 months.

Jailing him Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You were in possession of a highly dangerous knife when you went out shoplifting. It had a very sharp four inch blade and is the sort of weapon that is highly dangerous and could cause fatal injuries."

Matthew Edwards, for Snell, said the knife hadn't been brandished or extended.