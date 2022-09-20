Ipswich bugler's 'sense of pride' to have played Last Post 85 times
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An Ipswich man has spoken of the 'sense of pride' he feels from playing 85 renditions of the Last Post.
Philip James Hubert, 80, has performed a total of 85 versions of the famed bugle call the Last Post in the past 11 years.
He said: "I've enjoyed every single one and particularly enjoy speaking to families about how much they enjoy it.
Phil says he models his version of the Last Post on a recording taken from a Royal Marine, adding: "I like to play it to make it last. It's such a lovely sound."
Phil admits that he hasn't been musical all his life and only discovered his passion for music at 65 years old.
As a school governor in 2011, he was invited to give his input on the funding they had been granted for brass instruments.
"I thought I'd have a go myself, so my brother bought me a trumpet and the rest is history," said Phil.
After learning for a year, Phil started auditioning in 2012 and was successful in joining the Ipswich Hospital band named St Peter's Band.
Since he first started learning in 2011, Phil has played 85 renditions of the Last Post.
He keeps an Order of Service from each funeral he plays, collecting them in two folders as he says it gives him "a sense of pride".
Phil completed his 80th performance on Thursday, February 17, of this year in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.
On Sunday, June 12, Phil was invited to play at the service of remembrance in Christchurch Park by the Cenotaph, another experience he says filled him with pride.
Most recently, for his 85th rendition of the Last Post, Phil performed at a funeral for ex-Royal Navy member Malcolm Frank.
He said: "I played at the graveside and it was very emotional as the coffin was lowered into the ground."
One of Phil's highlights was playing with the Ipswich Hospital Band at Ypres last month, where he played a piece named Forgotten Dreams at the Menin Gate.
Before discovering his love of music, Staff Sergeant Instructor Philip Hubert served in F Company, 6 Royal Anglian as part of the Territorial Army Home Service Force for six years.
In 1993, he joined Suffolk Army Cadet Force as an Instructor with the Woodbridge Detachment.
After a further 12 years of service to the Force, he was awarded with the Cadet Force Medal to mark his exceptional contribution.