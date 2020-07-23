Breaking

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

The body of a man has been found near the entrance of an Ipswich park this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Suffolk police were called at 5.50am to the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road by the ambulance service after a member of the public found the man unresponsive.

Despite the efforts of a member of the public and paramedics, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing.

A police cordon has been set up in the area while officers conduct an investigation.

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

A forensics van has also arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the man’s death is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 47 of July 23.