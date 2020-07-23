Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park
PUBLISHED: 08:10 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 23 July 2020
Archant
The body of a man has been found near the entrance of an Ipswich park this morning.
Suffolk police were called at 5.50am to the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road by the ambulance service after a member of the public found the man unresponsive.
Despite the efforts of a member of the public and paramedics, the man was declared dead at the scene.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing.
A police cordon has been set up in the area while officers conduct an investigation.
A forensics van has also arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information related to the man’s death is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 47 of July 23.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.