Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 08:10 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 23 July 2020

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

The body of a man has been found near the entrance of an Ipswich park this morning.

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTHA man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Suffolk police were called at 5.50am to the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road by the ambulance service after a member of the public found the man unresponsive.

Despite the efforts of a member of the public and paramedics, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing.

A police cordon has been set up in the area while officers conduct an investigation.

A man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTHA man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

A forensics van has also arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the man’s death is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 47 of July 23.

Topic Tags:

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Landlord fined more than £3,000 following council prosecution

Ahmet Ali was fined more than £3,000 by magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

