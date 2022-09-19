News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man fights 'humbling' boxing match for deaf children

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM September 19, 2022
vIpswich man Christopher Bell (second right) is hugely proud to have competed in his first boxing match

Ipswich man Christopher Bell (second right) is hugely proud to have competed in his first boxing match to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. - Credit: Brett King

An Ipswich man has fought his first ever boxing match, and raised over £800 for the charity that helped his family during his childhood. 

Christopher Bell, 39, took to the ring on Saturday, September 10 to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society.  

He said it was important to do so, after all the support the organisation gave to his family when his brother, Michael, lost his hearing as a result of drugs given to him to treat his cardiomyopathy. 

In the build-up to the boxing match, Christopher said he had never known nerves like it. 

Christopher was fighting against Charlie Ridd.

Christopher was fighting against Charlie Ridd. - Credit: Brett King

Christopher said both he and Charlie got in some good hits.

Christopher said both he and Charlie got in some good hits. - Credit: Brett King

Christopher was fighting to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society.

Christopher was fighting to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. - Credit: Brett King

“It was really nerve wracking to start off with,” he said. “And then when the fight happened, I walked up the ring, and as soon as the bell went, all the nerves went out of the window. 

“I couldn’t hear the crowd at all, which was really strange.  

“I did the three rounds, and got a bruised nose which bled for most of the night. 

Christopher was fighting against Charlie Ridd, who was supporting the charity Turning Point. 

Turning Point offers support to people struggling with their drug and alcohol use, mental health, offending behaviour, unemployment issues and people with learning disabilities. 

Charlie won the match, but Christopher said they both got in some good hits. 

“It was a good fight, I enjoyed it,” he said. “I shook him, because I could see he was dazed at one point, but unfortunately the bell went off just as I got him. We had a chat about it, and he said, 'you got me good!' 

“He did incredibly well. I wouldn’t say he was aggressive, but more intense. The punches weren’t particularly hard, but the it was the speed and intensity. 

“It was only in the last bit of the third round that he tired out, but I was tired out at that point from defending myself.” 

Christopher said he is considering entering the ring again.  

“It’s too soon to decide whether I want to have another fight competitively, but I definitely want to spar," he said.

“It’s very humbling.” 

Christopher said he and Charlie both gave the fight their all.

Christopher said he and Charlie both gave the fight their all. - Credit: Brett King

Christopher has raised over £800 for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society.

Christopher has raised over £800 for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. - Credit: Brett King

Christopher said that it meant a lot to him to have Leo and his father from the IDCS there to cheer him on.

Christopher said that it meant a lot to him to have Leo and his father from the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society there to cheer him on. - Credit: Rachael Steward

Richard Platt, Chair of the IDCS, said that Christopher's support means a lot to the charity.

Richard Platt, Chair of the IDCS, said that Christopher's support means a lot to the charity. - Credit: Richard Platt

Christopher raised £844 in total for the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society. To donate, click here.

