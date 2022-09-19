Ipswich man fights 'humbling' boxing match for deaf children
An Ipswich man has fought his first ever boxing match, and raised over £800 for the charity that helped his family during his childhood.
Christopher Bell, 39, took to the ring on Saturday, September 10 to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society.
He said it was important to do so, after all the support the organisation gave to his family when his brother, Michael, lost his hearing as a result of drugs given to him to treat his cardiomyopathy.
In the build-up to the boxing match, Christopher said he had never known nerves like it.
“It was really nerve wracking to start off with,” he said. “And then when the fight happened, I walked up the ring, and as soon as the bell went, all the nerves went out of the window.
“I couldn’t hear the crowd at all, which was really strange.
“I did the three rounds, and got a bruised nose which bled for most of the night.
Christopher was fighting against Charlie Ridd, who was supporting the charity Turning Point.
Turning Point offers support to people struggling with their drug and alcohol use, mental health, offending behaviour, unemployment issues and people with learning disabilities.
Charlie won the match, but Christopher said they both got in some good hits.
“It was a good fight, I enjoyed it,” he said. “I shook him, because I could see he was dazed at one point, but unfortunately the bell went off just as I got him. We had a chat about it, and he said, 'you got me good!'
“He did incredibly well. I wouldn’t say he was aggressive, but more intense. The punches weren’t particularly hard, but the it was the speed and intensity.
“It was only in the last bit of the third round that he tired out, but I was tired out at that point from defending myself.”
Christopher said he is considering entering the ring again.
“It’s too soon to decide whether I want to have another fight competitively, but I definitely want to spar," he said.
“It’s very humbling.”
Christopher raised £844 in total for the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society. To donate, click here.