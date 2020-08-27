E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Boy, 16, accused of unlawful killing chooses not to give evidence in court

PUBLISHED: 17:05 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 27 August 2020

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 16-year-old boy accused of unlawfully killing a man outside an Ipswich takeaway has chosen not to give evidence.

The teenager is on trial for manslaughter alongside a 17-year-old boy at Ipswich Crown Court.

They both deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder.

A third boy, aged 16, admitted manslaughter before the trial.

The 17-year-old defendant gave evidence earlier this week.

Mr Day was pronounced dead in hospital 36 hours after the alleged attack.

A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The court has heard Mr Day was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, has alleged that, during his journey, Mr Day encountered the three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.

The trial continues.

