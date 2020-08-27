Boy, 16, accused of unlawful killing chooses not to give evidence in court
PUBLISHED: 17:05 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 27 August 2020
A 16-year-old boy accused of unlawfully killing a man outside an Ipswich takeaway has chosen not to give evidence.
The teenager is on trial for manslaughter alongside a 17-year-old boy at Ipswich Crown Court.
They both deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder.
A third boy, aged 16, admitted manslaughter before the trial.
The 17-year-old defendant gave evidence earlier this week.
Mr Day was pronounced dead in hospital 36 hours after the alleged attack.
A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.
The court has heard Mr Day was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.
Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, has alleged that, during his journey, Mr Day encountered the three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.
The trial continues.
