Boy, 16, accused of unlawful killing chooses not to give evidence in court

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 16-year-old boy accused of unlawfully killing a man outside an Ipswich takeaway has chosen not to give evidence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager is on trial for manslaughter alongside a 17-year-old boy at Ipswich Crown Court.

They both deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder.

A third boy, aged 16, admitted manslaughter before the trial.

You may also want to watch:

The 17-year-old defendant gave evidence earlier this week.

Mr Day was pronounced dead in hospital 36 hours after the alleged attack.

A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The court has heard Mr Day was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, has alleged that, during his journey, Mr Day encountered the three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.

The trial continues.