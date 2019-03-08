Record visitor numbers hoped for Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019
PUBLISHED: 20:18 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:18 16 June 2019
Gary Donnison Photography 2017
Ipswich Maritime Festival organisers are hoping for a record number of visitors to this summer's event, as a host of activities and displays are already lined up.
The popular event, predominantly held on Ipswich Waterfront, returns for the August 17 and 18 weekend, where the town will celebrate its nautical heritage.
Among the attractions already confirmed for this year are the food and drink market, tours around ships and other vessels, sailors and pirates delivering historic workshops, a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike and volunteers from Ipswich Maritime Trust teaching naval skills.
The family-friendly weekend also has the usual live music entertainment across both days, pop up bar, fireworks and fun fair, giant inflatables and craft skills.
Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for events, said: "We are really looking forward to another exciting summer weekend.
"With a wide range of activities, this will be a packed weekend of fun for all the family.
You may also want to watch:
"Entry is free and I want to thank our own events team and the support of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines."
The cruise line firm is an official partner for the first time, and hoping the visitor numbers top more than 50,000 people seen last year.
Mike Rodwell, managing director of Fred. Olsen, said: "We are extremely proud of our rich maritime history, and we are proud to have our head office in Ipswich.
"[The Maritime Festival] is something we have done for many years, and our stall is always busy with people keen to meet our staff and to learn more about who we are, what we do and our exciting cruise itineraries.
"This year, for the first time, we have an official association with the festival, which makes it even more exciting for us.
"The event is always a great success, and to have our name and our brand linked to the Ipswich Maritime Festival is a huge privilege.
"We can't wait to meet so many of our guests and members of the public at the event this year. I have no doubt that it will be a fun-filled weekend, as it always is."
Visit the website here to keep up to date with the latest developments.