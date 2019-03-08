Record visitor numbers hoped for Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019

Ipswich Waterfront Festival returns on the August 17 and 18 weekend in 2019. Picture: GARY DONNISON Gary Donnison Photography 2017

Ipswich Maritime Festival organisers are hoping for a record number of visitors to this summer's event, as a host of activities and displays are already lined up.

Sam Bouchnak, Axel Schipe and India Guest from the Training Ship Earl of Pembroke at Ipswich Maritime Festival in 2018. Picture: GARY DONNISON Sam Bouchnak, Axel Schipe and India Guest from the Training Ship Earl of Pembroke at Ipswich Maritime Festival in 2018. Picture: GARY DONNISON

The popular event, predominantly held on Ipswich Waterfront, returns for the August 17 and 18 weekend, where the town will celebrate its nautical heritage.

Among the attractions already confirmed for this year are the food and drink market, tours around ships and other vessels, sailors and pirates delivering historic workshops, a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike and volunteers from Ipswich Maritime Trust teaching naval skills.

The family-friendly weekend also has the usual live music entertainment across both days, pop up bar, fireworks and fun fair, giant inflatables and craft skills.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for events, said: "We are really looking forward to another exciting summer weekend.

Festival-goers can have a wander around some of the ships and vessels which dock in Ipswich for the weekend. Picture: GARY DONNISON Festival-goers can have a wander around some of the ships and vessels which dock in Ipswich for the weekend. Picture: GARY DONNISON

"With a wide range of activities, this will be a packed weekend of fun for all the family.

"Entry is free and I want to thank our own events team and the support of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines."

The cruise line firm is an official partner for the first time, and hoping the visitor numbers top more than 50,000 people seen last year.

Councillor Sarah Barber said she hoped it would prove to be a packed weekend once again in 2019. Picture: GREGG BROWN Councillor Sarah Barber said she hoped it would prove to be a packed weekend once again in 2019. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mike Rodwell, managing director of Fred. Olsen, said: "We are extremely proud of our rich maritime history, and we are proud to have our head office in Ipswich.

"[The Maritime Festival] is something we have done for many years, and our stall is always busy with people keen to meet our staff and to learn more about who we are, what we do and our exciting cruise itineraries.

"This year, for the first time, we have an official association with the festival, which makes it even more exciting for us.

"The event is always a great success, and to have our name and our brand linked to the Ipswich Maritime Festival is a huge privilege.

More than 70,000 people attended the 2018 festival. Picture: GARY DONNISON More than 70,000 people attended the 2018 festival. Picture: GARY DONNISON

"We can't wait to meet so many of our guests and members of the public at the event this year. I have no doubt that it will be a fun-filled weekend, as it always is."

Visit the website here to keep up to date with the latest developments.