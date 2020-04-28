E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 April 2020

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

Ipswich Market is to return on Friday – but with only a limited number of food stalls and at present it will only operate two days a week.

Ipswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three stalls will be back in town on Friday: Young’s fish stall, the Brown Bread Company and the Local Foods company. Catchey’s fruit and veg stall will be back next week.

A spokesman for Ipswich council said the market would only be operating on Fridays and Saturday at present – and strict social distancing rules would be applied. There would be spaces marked out by the stalls to ensure that customers and staff remained two metres away from each other.

When the market closed on April 1 it was emphasised that this was because the stalls were not able to operate – it was not a council decision to close it down.

Since the closure the Brown Bread Company has been delivering to customers in the Ipswich area – and that will continue that as well as returning with the stall.

Mick Catchpole hopes to return to Ipswich Market next week. Picture: PAUL GEATERMick Catchpole hopes to return to Ipswich Market next week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fishmonger Lucy Young is looking forward to returning. She said: “We have had people asking when we are going back and we think the time is right. We were never told to stop trading – we stopped because we could not get supplies or the customers. But we could have carried on because we were selling essential food supplies.

You may also want to watch:

“We will be setting up strict social distancing, taping off an area to ensure people stay two metres apart and we have sanitisers and will be wiping things down to ensure it is all safe.”

Mrs Young said her stall was also hoping to introduce a delivery service in the Ipswich and Shotley area on Wednesdays when the market does not operate – fish can be ordered through its Facebook page.

More on the coronavirus crisis

Catchey’s fruit and veg stall hopes to return next week. Operator Mick Catchpole said: “We had to stop because we could not get supplies from our wholesaler in London. I’ve been down to see them and while there are not the supplies we need available this week there should be more about next week.

“We won’t have as large a stall as we normally have, and we will put up social distancing areas as well – but we do hope to be back.”

The market will be in its normal site on Princes Street – and it will be easier to operate social distancing with fewer stalls than normal on the road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

NHS staff ‘turning to foodbanks’ in coronavirus crisis

NHS workers are turning to foodbanks in the coronavirus crisis, volunteers said Pictures: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT

‘I was young and naive... I simply wasn’t ready’ - Premier League midfielder reflects on Town spell

Conor Hourihane never made a senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mapped – Ipswich businesses we have lost so far this year

The Ipswich businesses we have lost in 2020. Picture: Archant

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY
Drive 24