Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

Ipswich Market is to return on Friday – but with only a limited number of food stalls and at present it will only operate two days a week.

Ipswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWN Ipswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three stalls will be back in town on Friday: Young’s fish stall, the Brown Bread Company and the Local Foods company. Catchey’s fruit and veg stall will be back next week.

A spokesman for Ipswich council said the market would only be operating on Fridays and Saturday at present – and strict social distancing rules would be applied. There would be spaces marked out by the stalls to ensure that customers and staff remained two metres away from each other.

When the market closed on April 1 it was emphasised that this was because the stalls were not able to operate – it was not a council decision to close it down.

Since the closure the Brown Bread Company has been delivering to customers in the Ipswich area – and that will continue that as well as returning with the stall.

Mick Catchpole hopes to return to Ipswich Market next week. Picture: PAUL GEATER Mick Catchpole hopes to return to Ipswich Market next week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fishmonger Lucy Young is looking forward to returning. She said: “We have had people asking when we are going back and we think the time is right. We were never told to stop trading – we stopped because we could not get supplies or the customers. But we could have carried on because we were selling essential food supplies.

“We will be setting up strict social distancing, taping off an area to ensure people stay two metres apart and we have sanitisers and will be wiping things down to ensure it is all safe.”

Mrs Young said her stall was also hoping to introduce a delivery service in the Ipswich and Shotley area on Wednesdays when the market does not operate – fish can be ordered through its Facebook page.

Catchey’s fruit and veg stall hopes to return next week. Operator Mick Catchpole said: “We had to stop because we could not get supplies from our wholesaler in London. I’ve been down to see them and while there are not the supplies we need available this week there should be more about next week.

“We won’t have as large a stall as we normally have, and we will put up social distancing areas as well – but we do hope to be back.”

The market will be in its normal site on Princes Street – and it will be easier to operate social distancing with fewer stalls than normal on the road.