Ipswich market hopes to reopen – but waiting on council decision

Some Ipswich market traders are hoping to get back to work at the end of this week – but the move still has to be approved by the council which is responsible for the stalls at the top of Princes Street.

Fishmonger Lucy Young said they hoped to return to their normal pitch on Friday after five weeks away – and other food traders were also hoping to be back.

But it is understood that the council has not given any approval for the market to return. It is expected that traders will be contacted urgently to see what their plans are.

Mrs Young said: “We have had people asking when we are going back and we think the time is right. We were never told to stop trading – we stopped because we could not get supplies or the customers. But we could have carried on because we were selling essential food supplies.

“We will be setting up strict social distancing, taping off an area to ensure people stay two metres apart and we have sanitisers and will be wiping things down to ensure it is all safe.”

Catchey’s fruit and veg stall hopes to return next week. Operator Mick Catchpole said: “We had to stop because we could not supplies from our wholesaler in London. I’ve been down to see them and while there are not the supplies we need available this week there should be more about next week.

“We won’t have as large a stall as we normally have, and we will put up social distancing areas as well – but we do hope to be back.”

Mrs Young said her stall was also hoping to introduce a delivery service in the Ipswich and Shotley area on Wednesdays when the market does not operate – fish can be ordered through its Facebook page.

Other food stalls might also return – and some, including the Brown Bread company, are also operating delivery services in the area.

However no one from Ipswich council was able to comment on the plans to reopen the market and it is understood that the traders’ hopes of reopening at the end of this week had not been agreed.

The council had not told the market to close, but it is thought it would have to agree to its reopening because services would have to be laid on to the stalls – and all plans for reopening would have to be agreed to ensure strict social distancing is observed.