E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich market hopes to reopen – but waiting on council decision

PUBLISHED: 10:52 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 April 2020

Could Ipswich Market return next week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Ipswich Market return next week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Some Ipswich market traders are hoping to get back to work at the end of this week – but the move still has to be approved by the council which is responsible for the stalls at the top of Princes Street.

Ipswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich stall holder Lucy Young. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fishmonger Lucy Young said they hoped to return to their normal pitch on Friday after five weeks away – and other food traders were also hoping to be back.

But it is understood that the council has not given any approval for the market to return. It is expected that traders will be contacted urgently to see what their plans are.

Mrs Young said: “We have had people asking when we are going back and we think the time is right. We were never told to stop trading – we stopped because we could not get supplies or the customers. But we could have carried on because we were selling essential food supplies.

“We will be setting up strict social distancing, taping off an area to ensure people stay two metres apart and we have sanitisers and will be wiping things down to ensure it is all safe.”

Catchey’s fruit and veg stall hopes to return next week. Operator Mick Catchpole said: “We had to stop because we could not supplies from our wholesaler in London. I’ve been down to see them and while there are not the supplies we need available this week there should be more about next week.

You may also want to watch:

“We won’t have as large a stall as we normally have, and we will put up social distancing areas as well – but we do hope to be back.”

More on the coronavirus crisis

Mrs Young said her stall was also hoping to introduce a delivery service in the Ipswich and Shotley area on Wednesdays when the market does not operate – fish can be ordered through its Facebook page.

Other food stalls might also return – and some, including the Brown Bread company, are also operating delivery services in the area.

However no one from Ipswich council was able to comment on the plans to reopen the market and it is understood that the traders’ hopes of reopening at the end of this week had not been agreed.

The council had not told the market to close, but it is thought it would have to agree to its reopening because services would have to be laid on to the stalls – and all plans for reopening would have to be agreed to ensure strict social distancing is observed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens, 14, went missing from his home address in Felixstowe on Tuesday, April 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens, 14, went missing from his home address in Felixstowe on Tuesday, April 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich market hopes to reopen – but waiting on council decision

Could Ipswich Market return next week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Or Murdered: Luke Durbin’s story to feature on Channel 5 tonight

Luke Durbin, went missing in May, 2006, after a night out in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

School in Ipswich praised for ‘dramatic improvement’

Headteacher at The Willows Primary School in Ipswich, Paul Arch. Picture: ORWELL MULTI ACADEMY TRUST

Garbutt on football’s financial support and health secretary Matt Hancock’s ‘undermining’ comments

Luke Garbutt says footballers were always going to be willing to help support the fight against coronavirus. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich nurse praises offer of free wills for NHS staff and key workers

Phillipa Hawkins is a nurse from Ipswich who has taken up the offer to have a free will drawn up by Accord Legal Services. Picture: PHILLIPA HAWKINS
Drive 24