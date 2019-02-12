Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Ipswich traders wary about joining farmers’ markets on the Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 13 February 2019

Ipswich market in Princes Street. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich market in Princes Street. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Market traders in Ipswich have been offered the chance of joining the new Farmer’s Market that is due to start on the Cornhill once a month from April.

Suffolk Market Events runs the successful Farmers' Market at Lavenham Village Hall. Picture: PAUL GEATERSuffolk Market Events runs the successful Farmers' Market at Lavenham Village Hall. Picture: PAUL GEATER

But most say they are unlikely to use their pitches for free on one Sunday a month – and some have been left frustrated by the fact that the Farmers’ Market stallholders will be able to use the Cornhill itself while they have to stay at the top of Princes Street between the Town Hall and Old Post Office.

One trader said: “We’re told we have to stay here whatever happens, and the trade would be better on the Cornhill, but then once a month the Farmers’ Market people will be able to use the Cornhill for up to 30 stalls. That doesn’t really seem fair.”

He wasn’t worried about the competition element – saying that the Farmers’ Market would be different to the normal stalls – but said it was not practical for most existing traders to operate on those Sundays.

“We’ve been offered our normal pitches free of charge on those days by the council, but it’s only for four hours a day from 10am to 2pm and it simply isn’t practical for that.”

However other traders are expected to watch how the Farmers’ Markets operate and how many visitors they attract to the town and could then decide to try to open on some summer Sundays if there is an opportunity to sell to new customers.

The Farmers’ Markets will be operated by Justine Paul, whose Suffolk Market Events company already runs successful markets in other places around the area – including Lavenham, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Colchester.

The markets on the Cornhill are just one element of a series of events in the centre of the town that are currently being prepared by the Ipswich Vision Partnership in association with the borough council.

The Partnership is still working with the council, Ipswich Central and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to come up with a series of events on the Cornhill aimed at bringing people into the town.

The Farmers’ Market is see as crucial to this overall plan because it is hoped that it will bring people into the town on a Sunday who might not otherwise venture into Ipswich.

The first Farmer’s Market in Ipswich is due to be held on Sunday April 7 and from then on the first Sunday of every month.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists