Ipswich supermarket meat thief jailed
PUBLISHED: 18:53 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 24 March 2020
Archant
A man has been jailed after stealing meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich.
William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane in the town, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 23 after being arrested on Friday, March 13.
The 47-year-old had visited the Marks & Spencer store in Westgate Street that day, where he stole a quantity of meat from a display.
He was charged the following day and remanded in custody until his hearing at the court.
Hutchinson was sentenced to 14 day’s imprisonment for the theft, and ordered to pay £185 compensation costs.
