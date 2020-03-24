E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich supermarket meat thief jailed

PUBLISHED: 18:53 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 24 March 2020

William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane, stole meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane, stole meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A man has been jailed after stealing meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich.

William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane in the town, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 23 after being arrested on Friday, March 13.

The 47-year-old had visited the Marks & Spencer store in Westgate Street that day, where he stole a quantity of meat from a display.

He was charged the following day and remanded in custody until his hearing at the court.

Hutchinson was sentenced to 14 day’s imprisonment for the theft, and ordered to pay £185 compensation costs.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

More than 8,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK after biggest daily rise so far

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘It’s going to be carnage in the NHS if people don’t change their ways... People need to wake up’ – Huws’ powerful message as coronavirus crisis worsens

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws. Photo: Ross Halls

’It’s a no-win situation’ – Stowmarket boss Andrews after league’s decision to look to terminate the season

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. The Thurlow Nunn League have decided that they want to terminate the season. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Diary of a self-isolator - Day 9

Working from home is productive but can be lonely Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24