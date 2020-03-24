Ipswich supermarket meat thief jailed

William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane, stole meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A man has been jailed after stealing meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich.

William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane in the town, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 23 after being arrested on Friday, March 13.

The 47-year-old had visited the Marks & Spencer store in Westgate Street that day, where he stole a quantity of meat from a display.

He was charged the following day and remanded in custody until his hearing at the court.

Hutchinson was sentenced to 14 day’s imprisonment for the theft, and ordered to pay £185 compensation costs.