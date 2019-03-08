Teenager bailed following Marlow Road stabbing

The boy has been released on bail pending investigation over a stabbing in Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail following a stabbing near Westbourne Academy in Ipswich on Monday.

The boy was arrested on Thursday, March 14 on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

His arrest followed Monday’s attack in Marlow Road, where another 17-year-old boy was stabbed in an alleyway at around 6.30pm.

The victim called his own ambulance following the attack and was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment for a single stab wound. He was later discharged the following day.

Five people aged between 16 and 20 had previously been arrested earlier this week, but were subsequently released following questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and face no further action.

The teenager’s bail lasts until Tuesday, April 9 pending further inquiries by police.

Suffolk Constabulary are still appealing for information about the incident, with those with any information being asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.