Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teenager bailed following Marlow Road stabbing

PUBLISHED: 19:46 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:21 15 March 2019

The boy has been released on bail pending investigation over a stabbing in Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

The boy has been released on bail pending investigation over a stabbing in Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail following a stabbing near Westbourne Academy in Ipswich on Monday.

The boy was arrested on Thursday, March 14 on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

His arrest followed Monday’s attack in Marlow Road, where another 17-year-old boy was stabbed in an alleyway at around 6.30pm.

The victim called his own ambulance following the attack and was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment for a single stab wound. He was later discharged the following day.

Five people aged between 16 and 20 had previously been arrested earlier this week, but were subsequently released following questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and face no further action.

The teenager’s bail lasts until Tuesday, April 9 pending further inquiries by police.

Suffolk Constabulary are still appealing for information about the incident, with those with any information being asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Moment diver pulled knife from Ipswich river after murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

WATCH: Killers Kyreis Davies and Isaac Calver in JBlock music videos

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’ mother: Too many lives have been lost because of knife crime

Sharon Box leaves Ipswich Crown Court with her family Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists