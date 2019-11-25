E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

PUBLISHED: 12:29 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 25 November 2019

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 80s had bank cards stolen from her by two thieves in Ipswich.

The distraction theft happened at the Tesco Extra in Anson Road on November 13, between 3.35pm and 4pm.

The woman in her 80s reported she was approached by a man asking for help with directions, using a map on a phone to distract her.

While distracted, a second suspect stole the cards from her purse, which was in her car.

The woman only became aware of the theft when she checked her bank account online and saw transactions she did not recognise on her statement.

One of the suspects is described as white, of average build, aged between 40 and 60 years old, about 5ft 9in tall and clean shaven.

There is no description of the person suspected of stealing the cards.

To help police, call Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/70214/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Final safety work starts on Ipswich Cornhill after report following tragedy

The Cornhill in Ipswich Picture; PAUL GEATER

Fans show support for Town legend after he opens up about his mental health

Former Ipswich Town footballer Jason Dozzell. Picture: Neil Perry

10 Christmas afternoon teas in Suffolk for 2019

Will you be going for Christmas afternoon tea in 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Top dogs offered ultimate in decadence with launch of high-class luxury hampers

Karen Rhodes' Luxury Dog Hampers Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists