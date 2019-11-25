Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 80s had bank cards stolen from her by two thieves in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The distraction theft happened at the Tesco Extra in Anson Road on November 13, between 3.35pm and 4pm.

The woman in her 80s reported she was approached by a man asking for help with directions, using a map on a phone to distract her.

While distracted, a second suspect stole the cards from her purse, which was in her car.

The woman only became aware of the theft when she checked her bank account online and saw transactions she did not recognise on her statement.

One of the suspects is described as white, of average build, aged between 40 and 60 years old, about 5ft 9in tall and clean shaven.

There is no description of the person suspected of stealing the cards.

To help police, call Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/70214/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.