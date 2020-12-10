News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Fire breaks out in kitchen of Ipswich home

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:45 PM December 10, 2020   
Fire crews on the scene in Maude Street this evening 

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a home near Ipswich's Waterfront during the evening.

Two engines, one from Princes Street and the other from Ipswich East, were called to the scene shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire had started in the kitchen of the property. 

She also confirmed there had been no injuries at the scene. 

A stop was called on the incident at 9.12pm.

Fire crews were called to Maude Street in Ipswich

