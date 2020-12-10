Fire breaks out in kitchen of Ipswich home
Published: 9:45 PM December 10, 2020
- Credit: Contributed
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a home near Ipswich's Waterfront during the evening.
Two engines, one from Princes Street and the other from Ipswich East, were called to the scene shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire had started in the kitchen of the property.
She also confirmed there had been no injuries at the scene.
A stop was called on the incident at 9.12pm.
