Fire breaks out in kitchen of Ipswich home

Published: 9:45 PM December 10, 2020

Fire crews on the scene in Maude Street this evening - Credit: Contributed

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a home near Ipswich's Waterfront during the evening.

Two engines, one from Princes Street and the other from Ipswich East, were called to the scene shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire had started in the kitchen of the property.

She also confirmed there had been no injuries at the scene.

A stop was called on the incident at 9.12pm.

Fire crews were called to Maude Street in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed



