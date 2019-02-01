-

Baking new ground – Create edible landmarks in mayor’s culinary contest with a twist

01 February, 2019 - 17:33
Mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, getting ready for the Ipswich Bake Off. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A chocolate Christchurch Mansion, a Willis wheel or an ‘oreo’ bridge – your cakes of Ipswich landmarks could soon be cream of the crop at the mayor’s baking competition with a difference.

Mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, wants people's cakes of Ipswich landmarks. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, wants people's cakes of Ipswich landmarks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Jane Riley donned her best chef’s outfit with bowls and mixing spoons to launch the bake off style contest – which culminates in a jam-packed judging day on Saturday, March 2.

From amateur bakers to professionals, anyone who thinks they could rustle up a replica in their kitchen is in with a chance of winning.

All entrants have to do is register their interest and subject, get baking and bring in their creative masterpiece on the day.

“If you think Bake Off is hard, this time you will have to convince a VIP panel of judges – and a public vote,” organisers said.

There are two age groups – under 18s and over 18s.

Winners will be crowned at a special ceremony in the Corn Exchange’s Grand Hall.

• Enter by sending your name, email, telephone number and the name of the landmark you are creating to mayor@ipswich.gov.uk

