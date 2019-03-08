Ipswich dementia club Friday Friends celebrates second birthday in style
PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 April 2019
Rainbow was the theme for a dementia club’s anniversary party in a bright-coloured celebration for Friday Friends.
The club, run by Suffolk-based charity ActivLives, runs weekly sessions for people living with dementia at Whitehouse Baptist Church in Ipswich.
As part of the second birthday celebrations, attendees were asked to wear their brightest colours as they joined in with a dance class delivered by DanceEast and enjoyed a home-cooked rainbow cake.
Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley was invited to cut the cake, baked by a club volunteer.
Mrs Riley said: “Coming today was a real pleasure to see how much the members enjoyed the day.
“What a brilliant job the team of volunteers did making the party extra special.”
ActivLives is now looking for volunteers to help run sessions and those interested should contact Alison Pearson on 01473 345350.