Ipswich dementia club Friday Friends celebrates second birthday in style

PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 April 2019

Friday Friends attendees and staff enjoying the club's second birthday celebrations. Pictures: ACTIVLIVES

Friday Friends attendees and staff enjoying the club's second birthday celebrations. Pictures: ACTIVLIVES

Archant

Rainbow was the theme for a dementia club’s anniversary party in a bright-coloured celebration for Friday Friends.

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley attended the celebrations, cutting a rainbow themed cake. Pictures: ACTIVLIVESMayor of Ipswich Jane Riley attended the celebrations, cutting a rainbow themed cake. Pictures: ACTIVLIVES

The club, run by Suffolk-based charity ActivLives, runs weekly sessions for people living with dementia at Whitehouse Baptist Church in Ipswich.

As part of the second birthday celebrations, attendees were asked to wear their brightest colours as they joined in with a dance class delivered by DanceEast and enjoyed a home-cooked rainbow cake.

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley was invited to cut the cake, baked by a club volunteer.

Mrs Riley said: “Coming today was a real pleasure to see how much the members enjoyed the day.

“What a brilliant job the team of volunteers did making the party extra special.”

ActivLives is now looking for volunteers to help run sessions and those interested should contact Alison Pearson on 01473 345350.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man 'stabbed in the throat' on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Migrants left town after hate crimes doubled in wake of Brexit vote

Supt Kerry Cutler said there had been a 'spike' in hate crimes after Brexit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-cricketer Don Topley 'devastated' if bawdy poem caused offence at sporting dinner

Don Topley at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, where he was due to be commentating on Hampshire v Essex at the start of the domestic English Season Picture: Don Topley

'The only way I go is if Marcus makes a change' – Lambert on cryptic comments about his and the club's future

Paul Lambert left some Ipswich Town supporters concerned about his future with comments amde following last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Hull. Photo: Steve Waller

'We always review underperforming stores' – Boots say there are no immediate plans to shut Suffolk branches

Boots say there a no plans to close store in Suffolk. Photo: Gregg Brown.

Achilles boss Coote hoping semi-final experience will hold them in good stead against Henley

The Non League Podcast: Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back Photo: ROSS HALLS
